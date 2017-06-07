Stock.Report: Two Lithium Stocks Looking to Make Their Mark & Cash-In

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / The lithium industry is expected to experience exponential growth over the next five (5) years. According to Allied Market Research, the lithium industry is expected to reach $46 billion by 2022.

Consumers use lithium-ion batteries every day in everything from smart phones, laptops, medical technologies and electric cars. Lithium-Ion batteries are a part of everyday life for consumers world-wide. With the current and expected increase in demand for lithium, it is no wonder that more and more companies both domestic and international are emerging to meet the global demand.

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (LRTTF) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium brine deposits. It holds interests in the Paradox North property, with 233 placer claims covering 4,480 acres located in the Paradox Basin in Grand County, Utah, as well as an option to earn an 80% interest in the Pocitos West project, covering 15,857 hectares located in Salta Province, Argentina. Our Full Report on (LRTTF) Can Be Found Here.

Though the company has been quiet since the beginning of 2017, they are moving forward. According to their releases on SEDAR, the company has raised roughly $4.2 million CAD in a private placement. In addition to the private placement, Liberty One Lithium Corp. announced on SEDAR May 19th, 2017 that it has entered into a Mineral Property Option Agreement with Millennial Lithium Corp. to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Pocitos West Project, consisting of 15,857 hectares (39,183 acres) of prospective lithium brine exploitation concessions on the Pocitas Salar in Salta Province, Argentina.

Lithium Americas Corp. (OTCQX: LACDF), a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project, located in Jujuy province of Argentina, and the Lithium Nevada Project, covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

On June 7, 2017, Lithium Americas Corp. announced it has completed the closing of the investment agreement with GFL International Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, Ganfeng Lithium agreed to provide Lithium Americas with an aggregate of approximately US$172 million in financing.

Tom Hodgson, Lithium Americas' CEO, commented, "We welcome Ganfeng Lithium as our largest shareholder. The closing of the Investment Agreement places Lithium Americas in a strong financial position and will allow the Company to now commence construction of the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project with our joint venture partner SQM, with the objective of becoming the next low cost brine producer of lithium by 2019."

