The healthcare industry is greatly affected by fast-moving technological advances. Researchers are constantly coming up with new techniques and devices, and manufacturers need to stay on top of these trends in order to stay competitive. To help healthcare organizations better understand this market, Infiniti Research has completed three new market assessments to leading organizations identify market opportunities in the medical devices and diagnostics industry

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006123/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies identify new market opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive Landscape of the Surgical Staples Market

As the healthcare industry adopts increasingly advanced techniques, surgical staples are taking over the market from conventional sutures. Staples are used extensively across multiple branches of medicine, including tissue and wound management procedures and gynecology. A leading German healthcare company wanted to obtain a greater understanding of this growing market in order to develop an effective growth and marketing strategy.

This study provides insights into market opportunities, potential challenges, and market size for internal staplers across the target regions. Infiniti analyzed the average growth rate, total sales, and average selling price of surgical staples, to help organizations expand their product portfolio across target regions that have low penetration.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-study-surgical-staples

Global Orthopedic Devices Market Study

There are many long-term trends currently benefitting the orthopedic devices market, such as technological advancements and a growing demand for healthcare services, particularly from an aging population. However, there are also challenges to navigate, including government regulations and high costs.

With this in mind, a US company approached Infiniti to perform a market intelligence study and provide insights into market dynamics, current sales trends, growth drivers, key challenges and opportunities, technological advancements, and competition. The insights in this report provided by Infiniti's team of experts will help organizations gain an in-depth understanding of the market's potential, competitive landscape, and customer needs, allowing them to create meaningful benchmarks and make informed decisions.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/competitive-intelligence-orthopedic-devices-market

Market Study to Help Leading Firms Derive Health Economics Data

Health, healthcare costs, and health insurance have significantly influenced the economic and political landscape in the US and several other countries around the world. The economics of healthcare greatly impact the behavior of individuals and institutions alike, and cannot be ignored by players in the market.

Recently, a global leader in human diagnostic imaging requested Infiniti's help to develop a database to create new ROI calculations and business cases. The primary objective was to obtain country-specific clinical, operational, and financial data on COF business cases and ROI calculators. This research allows organizations to gain actionable insights in areas such as the average reimbursement rate for each procedure and diagnostic test, and better understand the demand-supply gap and how to narrow that gap in the future.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-health-economics

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

Request a brochure and see how you can benefit from Infiniti's services.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006123/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us