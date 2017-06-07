

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures plunged Wednesday, adding to recent losses after government data shower U.S. stocks of crude oil and gasoline surprisingly rose last week



With refinery activity on wane and exports fading, the Energy Information Administration said crude inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels in the week ended June 2, compared with expectations for an decrease of 3 million barrels.



U.S. stockpiles had been dwindling for eight consecutive weeks from record highs.



Yesterday, the EIA said U.S. crude oil production will reach a record annual average of 10 million barrels a day in 2018, breaking a record from 1970.



Overseas, tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia threaten to kill OPEC's supply quota plan that has thus far kept oil above $45 in 2017.



WTI light sweet crude dropped $2.30, or 4.8% to $45.88 a barrel, approaching its lowest of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX