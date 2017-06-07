Global $11.21 Billion Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market 2017 - Analysis and Forecasts to 2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Market - Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023 - Focus on Product Type, Operating System, Technology and End-Use Application and Region" report to their offering.

The CAD market is estimated to reach $11.21 billion by 2023

The overall growth in CAD market is attributed to the superior properties of CAD such as increased productivity, improved product quality, faster development, better visualization of the final product, constituent parts, and sub-assemblies coupled with lower product development cost. The CAD market is driven by a number of factors such as replacement of manual drafts by CAD drafts in end-use industries, cloud synchronization, inspection agencies, and government initiatives in product development process. However, threat of piracy and high cost of implementation of CAD software because of perpetual licensing are expected to hamper the growth of CAD market. Increasing R&D investment in end-use industries, growing demand from emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India, and development of haptic tools is expected to create opportunities in the global CAD market.



3D design based CAD dominated the global CAD market with the market share of approximately 70% in 2016. 3-D based design offers faster product design deliverables as design cycles are shorter and rationalised. The modernised manufacturing processes displays an enhanced flow of information throughout the product design, delivering higher quality products and uplifting the profit margins. 3D CAD is a step ahead of 2D CAD software, adopted in line with the increasing processing power and graphic displays of computers. The designed products can be viewed and rotated using the three axes - X, Y and Z, via perspectives and isometrics.



Windows operating system dominated the global CAD market. Major companies such as Boeing used CATIA, DELMIA, and ENOVIA LCA for the designing of its 777 airline, and 787 series aircraft. CATIA is supported on Windows, UNIX, and Linux among others and is the most widely used CAD product in the end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, pharmaceutical, among others for designing of their products.



CATIA is one of the leading products in the global CAD market. This is because The CATIA facilitates the complete product development processes from designing to engineering and from styling to systems modelling, within a single integrated platform. Various end-use companies such as FNSS, Eurofighter Typhoon, P3 Voith, Bell Helicopter, Dassault Aviation, Boeing, BMW, Porsche, McLaren Automotive, Chrysler, Honda, Skoda, Bentley Motors Limited, Volvo, Fiat, Benteler International, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Ford, Scania, Hyundai, Tesla Motors, GD Electric Boat, and several other end-use companies have incorporated CATIA for the designing and development of the products.



The widespread application of CAD software in automotive accounted for a major share of the global CAD market in 2016. This is because the use of CAD permits the automotive industry manufacturers to design sophisticated parts and components by using advanced tools to detail the designs. The automotive companies such as Ford, GM, Chrysler, Suzuki, Fiat, Mosler, Nissan, Mazda, Honda, PSA, Renault, BMW, Mitsubishi use CAD software such as NX, CATIA, SolidWorks, SketchUp, NX.For instance, Daimler AG used CATIA offered by Dassault Systemes and later in 2010, the company started using NX offered by Siemens.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Report Scope and Methodology



2 Market Dynamics



3 Competitive Insights



4 Industry Analysis



5 Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, by Technology



6 Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, by Operating System



7 Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, by Product



8 Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, by End-use Industry



9 Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Market, by Region



10 Company Profiles



3D Systems Inc.

Advanced Computer Solution Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Aveva Group plc.

Bentley Systems

BobCAD CAM Inc.

Bricsys NV

Dassault Systemes

Hexagon AB

Kubotek USA

Nemetschek SE

PTC Inc.

Robert McNeel & Associates

& Associates Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Trimble MEP

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/svtv7f/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716