The global motorcycle shift rearset market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global motorcycle shift rearset market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user, which include aftermarket and OEMs.

Motorcycle rearsets are optional fitments in sports motorcycles as they provide stability and comfort to the rider by comfortably positioning the rider's legs. The existing or new sports motorcycle owners are using aftermarket medium to fit rearset for their variants. The Americas and EMEA accounted for more than 80% of the motorcycle shift rearset market. These regions will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high adoption of sports motorcycles.

Technavio the global motorcycle shift rearset market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest motorcycle shift rearset market

"Demographic plays an important role in the rising adoption of sports motorcycles in North America. The sports motorcycle market in this region is dominated by senior motorcycle riders. The average age of a rider is 50 years, and about 40% of the motorcyclists are aged between 51-65 years. There is also an increase in the demand for stability and comfort in motorcycles," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components

The Americas is dominating the heavyweight motorcycles market. The region accounted for 65% of the luxury motorcycles segment. There will be a high adoption of technologies, such as shift rearsets, during the forecast period. The presence of top vendors, such as Honda, Kawasaki, and Indian motorcycles, is also helping the market in the adoption of motorcycles.

Motorcycle shift rearset market in EMEA

France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the UK are the major contributors to the motorcycle shift rearset market in EMEA due to the rising demand for sports motorcycles and the growing popularity of racing events. Factors such as geographic location, popular coastlines, historical legacy, vibrant culture, and suitable racing infrastructure, make Spain a popular destination for racing championships. The country hosts several international racing championships such as MotoGP series.

"Germany is one of the premier racing and driving destinations in the world. The country has hosted many international racing championships like MotoGP, Moto Racing, German Speedweek, and others. The racing events push the adoption of rearsets in the region," says Siddharth.

Motorcycle shift rearset market in APAC

Japan and China are the dominant motorcycle shift rearset markets in APAC. Although APAC records the highest purchase of motorcycles, the rearset has minimum penetration owing to the high proportion of low-powered motorcycles. APAC is expected to exhibit the highest growth among all regions during the forecast period due to favorable socio-economic conditions.

China and India dominate the motorcycle market in APAC, but these two countries have a high concentration of low-powered motorcycles. Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are the frontrunners in the adoption of rearset owing to the high penetration of sports motorcycles. However, the sports motorcycles segment is expected to grow significantly in India and China, which will push the adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

The top vendors in the global motorcycle shift rearset market highlighted in the report are:

ZF

Vortex Racing

Woodcraft Technologies

SATO RACING

R&G

