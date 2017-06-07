COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Moody Nolan, a national architecture and design firm based in Columbus, Ohio, will open an office in New York City in response to growing opportunities, including its largest project to date.

This is the firm's 12th office and comes as Moody Nolan participates in the $1.5 billion expansion of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center of New York.

Brian Tibbs, partner in Moody Nolan's Nashville office, will act as partner in charge for the project. Moody Nolan has assigned Richard Brennecke, an architect with nearly 20 years of experience, to lead the effort in New York City. Brennecke will be supported by staff in the New York area and from other Moody Nolan offices.

"We are honored to join the design build team on what will be the largest project in our firm's history," said Curt Moody, Moody Nolan CEO. "Although we have worked coast to coast, there are some markets where we would like a broader presence. We are eager to grow as a national design firm and are excited to seek other opportunities in the New York market."

Moody Nolan has previously worked in the state of New York completing projects at Rochester City School District, Ithaca College, College at Brockport and Binghamton University, Roswell Park Cancer Institute and select L Brand stores in New York City.

The Lendlease Turner team selected by Empire State Development Corporation includes tvsdesign, Moody Nolan and WXY. This significant project is one of many Moody Nolan has embarked on with Lendlease, Turner and tvsdesign. Other projects include the completed Nashville Music City Center and the $650 million expansion of Chicago's McCormick Place convention center.

About Moody Nolan

Founded in 1982 by Curtis J. Moody and Howard E. Nolan in Columbus, Ohio, Moody Nolan has since worked in more than 40 states. Specializing in corporate, education, sports/recreation, collegiate, healthcare, housing/mixed-use and public service facilities. For more than 35 years, the firm has developed a strong reputation for design excellence evidenced with the more than 255 local, state and national design citations. With more than 200 employees, the firm has regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Covington, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, New York City and Washington, D.C.

www.moodynolan.com

Media Contact:

Lindsey Shapiro

Paul Werth Associates

614-224-8114

lshapiro@paulwerth.com



