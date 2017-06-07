

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former FBI Director James Comey's prepared statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee appears to confirm some recent reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump, including the president's request for loyalty.



Comey's prepared remarks were released by the committee on Wednesday, a day before his highly-anticipated testimony.



In the statement, Comey notes that Trump told him, 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' during a dinner at the White House in January.



'I replied, 'You will always get honesty from me.' [Trump] paused and then said, 'That's what I want, honest loyalty.' I paused, and then said, 'You will get that from me,' Comey says in the statement.



He adds, 'As I wrote in the memo I created immediately after the dinner, it is possible we understood the phrase 'honest loyalty' differently, but I decided it wouldn't be productive to push it further.'



The statement from Comey also seems to confirm reports that Trump wanted him to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contact with Russian officials.



'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go,' Trump said, according to Comey.



Comey says the request came during a one-on-one conversation with Trump in the Oval Office in February and suggested it was inappropriate for the discussion to occur without the presence of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



After the meeting, Comey says he took the opportunity to implore Sessions to prevent any future direct communication between himself and the president.



Comey notes in his statement that he told Trump he was not under investigation and said the president repeatedly urged him to make the fact public.



'I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change,' Comey says.



The former FBI Director also details a phone call with Trump in March during which the president asked what could be done to 'lift the cloud' of the Russia investigation.



'He finished by stressing 'the cloud' that was interfering with his ability to make deals for the country and said he hoped I could find a way to get out that he wasn't being investigated,' Comey says.



He adds, 'I told him I would see what we could do, and that we would do our investigative work well and as quickly as we could.'



Comey was fired last month, adding to the controversy over alleged collusion between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX