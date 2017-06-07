sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.06.2017 | 21:32
PR Newswire

QS World University Rankings 2018: MIT Named World's Best University for Record Sixth Year

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QSWUR

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 14th annual QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the world's leading university for a record sixth consecutive year. 959 universities are ranked.

  • Caltech joins Stanford and Harvard for clean USA sweep of top 4 places
  • 51 of the United Kingdom's 76 universities fall, reflecting prolonged funding cuts,
    improvements from other nations, and concerns about the potential impact of Brexit;
  • Universities with a strong technological focus succeed. Singapore's Nanyang Technological University rises to 11th, Korea's KAIST reaches a record high (41st), while Delft University of Technology becomes the Netherlands' leading university;
  • Australian institutions consistently improve. Australian National University (20th) returns to the top 20;
  • Six Chinese universities now feature in the Top 100, two more than last year;
  • India boasts three universities among the Top 200, one more than last year;
  • Lomonosov Moscow State University (95th) rises into the top 100;
  • Latin American institutions struggle to improve, but the Universidad de Buenos Aires reaches its highest-ever position (75th).
QS World University Rankings 2018: Top 20
    2018          2017        Institution                                      Country
    1             1           MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (MIT)      US
    2             2           STANFORD UNIVERSITY                              US
    3             3           HARVARD UNIVERSITY                               US
    4             5           CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (CALTECH)     US
    5             4           UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE                          UK
    6             6           UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD                             UK
    7             7           UCL (UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON)                  UK
    8             9           IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON                          UK
    9             10          UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO                            US
                              ETH ZURICH (SWISS FEDERAL INSTITUTE OF
    10            8           TECHNOLOGY)                                      CH
    11            13          NANYANG TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY (NTU)           SG
    12            14          ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE FÉDÉRALE DE LAUSANNE (EPFL)  CH
    13            11          PRINCETON UNIVERSITY                             US
    14            16          CORNELL UNIVERSITY                               US
    15            12          NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE (NUS)           SG
    16            15          YALE UNIVERSITY                                  US
    17            17          JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY                         US
    18            20          COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY                              US
    19            18          UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA                       US
    20            22          AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (ANU)             AU

Ben Sowter, Research Director, QS, said: "MIT is the nucleus of an unrivalled innovation ecosystem. Companies created by its alumni enjoyed combined revenues of $2 trillion, making them the equivalent of the world's 11thlargest economy. However, their continued dominance at the top should not obscure a changing landscape elsewhere, with other US and UK institutions making way for the best of Russia, China and India - among others."

