QS World University Rankings 2018: MIT Named World's Best University for Record Sixth Year

LONDON, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QSWUR

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 14th annual QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the world's leading university for a record sixth consecutive year. 959 universities are ranked.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130909/638188 )



Caltech joins Stanford and Harvard for clean USA sweep of top 4 places

and for clean sweep of top 4 places 51 of the United Kingdom's 76 universities fall, reflecting prolonged funding cuts,

improvements from other nations, and concerns about the potential impact of Brexit;

76 universities fall, reflecting prolonged funding cuts, improvements from other nations, and concerns about the potential impact of Brexit; Universities with a strong technological focus succeed. Singapore's Nanyang Technological University rises to 11 th , Korea's KAIST reaches a record high (41 st ), while Delft University of Technology becomes the Netherlands' leading university;

rises to 11 , Korea's reaches a record high (41 ), while Delft University of Technology becomes leading university; Australian institutions consistently improve. Australian National University (20 th ) returns to the top 20;

(20 ) returns to the top 20; Six Chinese universities now feature in the Top 100, two more than last year;

India boasts three universities among the Top 200, one more than last year;

boasts three universities among the Top 200, one more than last year; Lomonosov Moscow State University (95 th ) rises into the top 100;

) rises into the top 100; Latin American institutions struggle to improve, but the Universidad de Buenos Aires reaches its highest-ever position (75th).

QS World University Rankings 2018: Top 20 2018 2017 Institution Country 1 1 MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (MIT) US 2 2 STANFORD UNIVERSITY US 3 3 HARVARD UNIVERSITY US 4 5 CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (CALTECH) US 5 4 UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE UK 6 6 UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD UK 7 7 UCL (UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON) UK 8 9 IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON UK 9 10 UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO US ETH ZURICH (SWISS FEDERAL INSTITUTE OF 10 8 TECHNOLOGY) CH 11 13 NANYANG TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY (NTU) SG 12 14 ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE FÉDÉRALE DE LAUSANNE (EPFL) CH 13 11 PRINCETON UNIVERSITY US 14 16 CORNELL UNIVERSITY US 15 12 NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE (NUS) SG 16 15 YALE UNIVERSITY US 17 17 JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY US 18 20 COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY US 19 18 UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA US 20 22 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (ANU) AU

(c) QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2017http://www.TopUniversities.com/

Ben Sowter, Research Director, QS, said: "MIT is the nucleus of an unrivalled innovation ecosystem. Companies created by its alumni enjoyed combined revenues of $2 trillion, making them the equivalent of the world's 11thlargest economy. However, their continued dominance at the top should not obscure a changing landscape elsewhere, with other US and UK institutions making way for the best of Russia, China and India - among others."

View the 2018 QS World University Rankings at: http://www.TopUniversities.com.

