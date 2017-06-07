

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, treasuries moved to the downside over the course of the trading session on Wednesday.



Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before sticking in negative territory in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.1 basis points to 2.178 percent.



With the increase on the day, the ten-year yield regained some ground after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in almost seven months.



The pullback by treasuries may partly have reflected profit taking following the notable upward move seen in the previous session.



Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to several potentially market-moving events on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday.



Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee is likely to be in the spotlight tomorrow.



Comey's prepared statement released by the committee appears to confirm some recent reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump, including the president's request for loyalty.



In the statement, Comey notes that Trump told him, 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' during a dinner at the White House in January.



Comey also seems to confirm reports that Trump wanted him to drop an investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's contact with Russian officials.



A day before Comey is due to testify, Trump announced on Twitter that he intends to nominate former Justice Department official Christopher Wray as the new FBI Director.



U.K. voters will also head to the polls on Thursday in a closely watched election, while the European Central Bank is scheduled to make its latest monetary policy announcement.



Comey's testimony, the U.K. election and the ECB announcement will be in focus during trading on Thursday, likely overshadowing the Labor Department's report on weekly jobless claims.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX