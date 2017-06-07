EURO Ressources: RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 24, 2017

PARIS, France, June 7, 2017: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Paris on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. A total of 14 shareholders were present or represented, holding 56,398,813 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 90.25 % of the share capital and 90.16 % of the voting rights, satisfying the required quorum for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting



Number of shares Proportion of the share capital Votes

In favour

/ % Votes Against

/ % Votes Abstaining

/ % Ordinary shareholders' meeting Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2016 fiscal year

(Resolution 1) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %















3,000

0.006 %















0

0 %















Allocation of the results

(Resolution 2) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,081,598

99.012 %



413,221

0.730 %



146,000

0.258 %



Approval of the continuation of agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code

(Resolution 3) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,627,293

99.976 %























13,526

0.024 %























0

0 %























Ratification of the appointment of Affie A. Simanikas as director (Resolution 4) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,640,819

100.000 %















0

0 %















0

0 %















Re-election of Mr. Phillip Marks as director

(Resolution 5)







56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %















3,000

0.006 %















0

0 %















Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting



Number of shares Proportion of the share capital Votes

In favour

/ % Votes Against

/ % Votes

Abstaining

/ % Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director

(Resolution 6) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %







3,000

0.006 %







0

0 %







Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director

(Resolution 7) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %







3,000

0.006 %







0

0 %







Re-election of Mr. Benjamin Little as director

(Resolution 8) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %







3,000

0.006 %







0

0%







Re-election of Mrs. Carol T. Banducci as director

(Resolution 9) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %











3,000

0.006 %











0

0 %











Re-election of Mrs. Affie A. Simanikas as director

(Resolution 10) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,640,819

100.000 %











0

0 %











0

0 %











Election of Susanne Hermans as director (Resolution 11) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %











3,000

0.006 %











0

0 %











Acknowledgment of the expiry of the term of office of Ian L. Boxall and Stephen Edward Crozier as director

(Resolution 12) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %



















3,000

0.006 %



















0

0 %



















Re-election of the statutory auditor

(Resolution 13) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %



3,000

0.006 %



0

0 %



Acknowledgment of the expiry of the deputy statutory auditor's term of office

(Resolution 14) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,640,819

100.000%















0

0 %















0

0 %











Compensation policy of the corporate officers referred to in Article L. 225-37-2 of the French Commercial Code

(Resolution 15) 56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,630,293

99.981 %























10,526

0.019 %























0

0 %























Formalities

(Resolution 16)







56,640,819 56,398,813 90.25 % 56,637,819

99.994 %







3,000

0.006 %







0

0 %









About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a gold production royalty from the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"). The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), and is operated by IAMGOLD. EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. IAMGOLD France S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/). Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Benjamin Little

Directeur-Général

Tel: +1 416 933 4954

Email: blittle@euroressources.net (mailto:blittle@euroressources.net) Line Lacroix

Directeur-Général Délégué

Tél: +1 450 677 2056

Email : llacroix@euroressources.net (mailto:llacroix@euroressources.net)

