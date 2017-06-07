EURO Ressources: RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 24, 2017

PARIS, France, June 7, 2017: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Paris on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. A total of 14 shareholders were present or represented, holding 56,398,813 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 90.25 % of the share capital and 90.16 % of the voting rights, satisfying the required quorum for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed.
The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:
|Resolution
|Voting rights existing at the meeting
|
Number of shares
|Proportion of the share capital
| Votes
In favour
/ %
| Votes Against
/ %
| Votes Abstaining
/ %
|Ordinary shareholders' meeting
| Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2016 fiscal year
(Resolution 1)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
| Allocation of the results
(Resolution 2)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,081,598
99.012 %
| 413,221
0.730 %
| 146,000
0.258 %
| Approval of the continuation of agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code
(Resolution 3)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,627,293
99.976 %
| 13,526
0.024 %
| 0
0 %
|Ratification of the appointment of Affie A. Simanikas as director (Resolution 4)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,640,819
100.000 %
| 0
0 %
| 0
0 %
| Re-election of Mr. Phillip Marks as director
(Resolution 5)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
|Resolution
|Voting rights existing at the meeting
|
Number of shares
|Proportion of the share capital
| Votes
In favour
/ %
| Votes Against
/ %
| Votes
Abstaining
/ %
| Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director
(Resolution 6)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
| Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director
(Resolution 7)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
| Re-election of Mr. Benjamin Little as director
(Resolution 8)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0%
| Re-election of Mrs. Carol T. Banducci as director
(Resolution 9)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
| Re-election of Mrs. Affie A. Simanikas as director
(Resolution 10)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,640,819
100.000 %
| 0
0 %
| 0
0 %
|Election of Susanne Hermans as director (Resolution 11)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
| Acknowledgment of the expiry of the term of office of Ian L. Boxall and Stephen Edward Crozier as director
(Resolution 12)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
| Re-election of the statutory auditor
(Resolution 13)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
| Acknowledgment of the expiry of the deputy statutory auditor's term of office
(Resolution 14)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,640,819
100.000%
| 0
0 %
| 0
0 %
| Compensation policy of the corporate officers referred to in Article L. 225-37-2 of the French Commercial Code
(Resolution 15)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,630,293
99.981 %
| 10,526
0.019 %
| 0
0 %
| Formalities
(Resolution 16)
|56,640,819
|56,398,813
|90.25 %
| 56,637,819
99.994 %
| 3,000
0.006 %
| 0
0 %
About EURO
EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a gold production royalty from the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"). The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), and is operated by IAMGOLD. EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. IAMGOLD France S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO.
Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/). Requests for further information should be addressed to:
| Benjamin Little
Directeur-Général
Tel: +1 416 933 4954
Email: blittle@euroressources.net (mailto:blittle@euroressources.net)
| Line Lacroix
Directeur-Général Délégué
Tél: +1 450 677 2056
Email : llacroix@euroressources.net (mailto:llacroix@euroressources.net)
