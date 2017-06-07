VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AXV) today announced the launch of its all-new corporate website, www.axionventures.com.

The newly launched corporate website offers visitors quick and easy access to information that provides a comprehensive overview and understanding of the Company and its portfolio holdings. The new website also provides a detailed investor section with access to recent company news and events, financial and stock information and historical SEDAR filings.

In addition, the Company announced today that it has retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock") for strategic investor relations and capital markets communications services. Under the terms of the Investor Relations agreement, Axion will pay LodeRock a monthly fee of CAD $8,500 for ongoing strategic communication services. Neither LodeRock nor its principals presently have any other direct or indirect interest in Axion securities.

LodeRock Advisors is a group of senior capital markets communications executives who develop and execute communications programs in order to help companies achieve their capital markets objectives and capture the full potential of their public listing. The engagement of LodeRock remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Axion

Axion Ventures is an Investment Issuer with interests in: (i) Axion Games Limited, a private online video games development and publishing company with primary operations in Shanghai, China; (ii) Innovega Inc., a private display technology eyewear and contact lens company with offices in San Diego, California and Bellevue, Washington; (iii) True Axion Games Ltd., a newly formed private video game company with primary operations in Bangkok, Thailand; and (iv) Red Anchor, a private British Virgin Islands company, which owns and operates the HotNow mobile application.

www.axionventures.com

Axion Ventures Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSX VENTURE: AXV).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Axion Ventures Inc.

John Todd Bonner

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 687-7767



Investor Relations

Robert Kelly

LodeRock Advisors Inc.

(416) 992-4539

rob.kelly@loderockadvisors.com



