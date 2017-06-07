NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR) announces a change in its 2017 dividend payment calendar. The payment basis is being changed to quarterly from a monthly schedule.

"The fund is index-based, and its dividend income in any period, after expenses, is passed through to fund investors," said Edward Ryan, chief financial officer of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. "The change to quarterly payments is made in an effort to minimize the variability of payments from one period to the next." The total amount of cash to be distributed to investors is not impacted by the change in the payment schedule.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future dividends on a quarterly basis, however dividends are planned, not guaranteed, for the months of January, April, July, and October of each year. The next dividend is scheduled to occur in July 2017.

ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. The company seeks total-return opportunities in key infrastructure sectors, including energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of the company's investing activities. The focus is generally on asset-intensive companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. For more information, please visit www.infracapPFFR.com.

DISCLOSURES

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact ETF Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.infracapPFFR.com to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about the fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Fund Risks: Preferred Stocks: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Real Estate Investment: The fund may be negatively affected by factors specific to the real estate market, including interest rates, leverage, property, and management. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund. Passive Strategy/Index Risk: A passive investment strategy seeking to track the performance of the Underlying Index may result in the Fund holding securities regardless of market conditions or their current or projected performance. This could cause the Fund's returns to be lower than if the Fund employed an active strategy. Correlation to Index: The performance of the fund and its index may vary somewhat due to factors such as fund flows, transaction costs, and timing differences associated with additions to and deletions from its index. Market Volatility: Securities in the fund may go up or down in response to the prospects of individual companies and general economic conditions. Price changes may be short or long term. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the sub-advisor to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by ETF Distributors LLC, an affiliate of Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC. Not FDIC Insured | Not Bank Guaranteed | May Lose Value.

