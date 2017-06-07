North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market 2011-2021 - Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market By Component (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
North America oil & gas SURF is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 13%, in value terms, during the forecast period
Rising subsea field development activities being undertaken in offshore Gulf of Mexico is one of the major factor driving demand for oil & gas subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) equipment in the region. Through the forecast period, oil & gas companies operating in the region are expected to further explore Gulf of Mexico for oil & gas exploration.
Offshore field development activities suffered a short-term setback after BP's oil spill in Gulf of Mexico but is gaining traction. Moreover, to keep a check on the operation, safety rules have been made more stringent for oil & gas exploration and production across the region. Hence, aforementioned factors are anticipated to create huge demand for oil & gas subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines in North America region during the forecast period.
Few of the leading players in North America oil & gas SURF market include McDermott International Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., FMC Technologies Inc., CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, National Oilwell Varco Inc., General Electric Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dril-Quip, Inc.
North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021 discusses
- North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis: By Component (Flowlines, Risers and Subsea Umbilicals), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water and Ultra-Deepwater)
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape
Market Trends & Developments
- Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures
- Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
- Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services
- Rising Investments in Research & Development
- Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Outlook
5. North America Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
- Cameron International Corporation
- Dril-Quip, Inc.
- FMC Technologies Inc.
- General Electric Company
- McDermott International, Inc.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- Oceaneering International, Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
