sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.06.2017 | 22:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market 2011-2021 - Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market By Component (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

North America oil & gas SURF is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 13%, in value terms, during the forecast period

Rising subsea field development activities being undertaken in offshore Gulf of Mexico is one of the major factor driving demand for oil & gas subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) equipment in the region. Through the forecast period, oil & gas companies operating in the region are expected to further explore Gulf of Mexico for oil & gas exploration.

Offshore field development activities suffered a short-term setback after BP's oil spill in Gulf of Mexico but is gaining traction. Moreover, to keep a check on the operation, safety rules have been made more stringent for oil & gas exploration and production across the region. Hence, aforementioned factors are anticipated to create huge demand for oil & gas subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines in North America region during the forecast period.

Few of the leading players in North America oil & gas SURF market include McDermott International Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., FMC Technologies Inc., CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, National Oilwell Varco Inc., General Electric Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dril-Quip, Inc.

North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021 discusses

  • North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis: By Component (Flowlines, Risers and Subsea Umbilicals), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water and Ultra-Deepwater)
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
  • Competitive Landscape

Market Trends & Developments

  • Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures
  • Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry
  • Rising Production from Offshore Fields
  • Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services
  • Rising Investments in Research & Development
  • Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Outlook

5. North America Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

7. Market Trends & Developments

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Cameron International Corporation
  • Dril-Quip, Inc.
  • FMC Technologies Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • McDermott International, Inc.
  • National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc.
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ltmd27/north_america_oil


Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire