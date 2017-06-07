North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market 2011-2021 - Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market By Component (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

North America oil & gas SURF is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 13%, in value terms, during the forecast period

Rising subsea field development activities being undertaken in offshore Gulf of Mexico is one of the major factor driving demand for oil & gas subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) equipment in the region. Through the forecast period, oil & gas companies operating in the region are expected to further explore Gulf of Mexico for oil & gas exploration.

Offshore field development activities suffered a short-term setback after BP's oil spill in Gulf of Mexico but is gaining traction. Moreover, to keep a check on the operation, safety rules have been made more stringent for oil & gas exploration and production across the region. Hence, aforementioned factors are anticipated to create huge demand for oil & gas subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines in North America region during the forecast period.

Few of the leading players in North America oil & gas SURF market include McDermott International Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., FMC Technologies Inc., CAMERON INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, National Oilwell Varco Inc., General Electric Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Dril-Quip, Inc.



North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021 discusses



North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis: By Component (Flowlines, Risers and Subsea Umbilicals), By Application (Deepwater, Shallow Water and Ultra-Deepwater)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services

Rising Investments in Research & Development

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

4. Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) Market Outlook



5. North America Oil & Gas SURF Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



Cameron International Corporation

Dril-Quip, Inc.

FMC Technologies Inc.

General Electric Company

McDermott International, Inc.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

