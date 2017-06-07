NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Kodiak Capital Group, LLC ("Kodiak"), a leading private investment fund manager actively managing a family of funds focused on making principal investments in public companies, is attending the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference this week at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles. A record number of public companies in Kodiak's current portfolio are also attending the conference. Attendees wishing to discuss financing solutions with Kodiak during or after the event can email investments@kodiakfunds.com.

The 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational highlights some of the best names in the micro-cap space. The event schedule includes speakers and panels and over 100 names presenting throughout the day on June 6. On June 7, companies are presenting across three unique themes: Reg A+, "The Best of Buy-Side," and "Show Me the Money," which focuses solely on names with large insider buying over the past year. For more information on the conference, visit https://www.ldmicro.com/events.

"We are pleased to support our portfolio companies attending this year's LD Micro Invitational as well as LD Micro itself, which provides critical transparency in the small and micro-cap spaces," said Ryan Hodson, Managing Member of Kodiak.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure micro-cap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

About Kodiak Capital Group

Founded in 2009, Kodiak Capital Group, LLC pursues non-control equity investments in lower middle market businesses, with a specific focus on niche-market leaders that provide high-margin products or services. Kodiak targets investments in a wide range of industries and market sectors, with a focus on consumer products, life sciences, and technology. Kodiak has engaged in approximately 300 transactions with 225 publicly traded companies. For more information please visit www.kodiakfunds.com

