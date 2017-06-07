XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Advances to Number 191 on Fortune 500 as Fastest-Growing Transportation Company

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 7, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, moved up to number 191 on the Fortune 500 list, as announced by Fortune magazine today. Last year, XPO ranked number 353 and was named the fastest-growing company.

XPO's new ranking is also notable for leading all transportation companies on the list with the largest year-over-year numeric increase, up 162 places, and the largest percentage revenue change at 92%. The company is the third largest performer in both metrics on the Fortune 500 overall, and ranks number 80 among largest employers.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're honored to advance to a position among the top 200 companies on the Fortune 500 and lead the transportation sector. I commend our employees for the phenomenal service they provide to our customers - including the majority of the Fortune 500, who look to us for scale and innovation in supply chain services."

The Fortune 500 list identifies the largest U.S. companies each year on the basis of total annual revenue. XPO generates revenue of approximately $15 billion, with a network of over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations in 34 countries.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

