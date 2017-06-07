Global $6.98 Billion Screw Pumps Market, 2026: Growing Usage in Hydraulic Cooling, Lubrication & Fuel Transfer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Screw Pumps Market By Type (Progressive Cavity Pumps, Twin Screw Pumps & Triple Screw Pumps), By End Use Sector (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Power, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

Global screw pumps market is projected to reach $ 6.98 billion by 2026

Growing demand from various end use industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical and water & wastewater treatment is projected to drive global market for screw pumps in the coming years. Major developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as China, India and Singapore are registering huge demand for screw pumps.

Moreover, upsurge in infrastructural development projects across process industries, improving standard of living, and rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific region are accelerating the need for better sanitation, infrastructure and food delivery systems in developing economies, consequently aiding the global screw pumps market.

Global Screw Pumps Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026, discusses:

Global Screw Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Progressive Cavity Pumps, Twin Screw Pumps & Triple Screw Pumps), By End User (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Power, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, & Others), By Region and By Company

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



New Product Launches

Food Engineering Using Hygienic Twin-Screw Pumps

Energy Saving using Variable Speed Drive Technologies

Spindle Screw Pumps - Medical Cooling Applications

Overcoming Fish Migration Barriers using Fish Screw Pumps

Launch of Screw Pumps in Full Compliance with API Standards

Screw Pumps for Bitumen Production

Growing Usage in Hydraulic Cooling, Lubrication & Fuel Transfer

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Screw Pumps Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific Screw Pumps Market Outlook



6. North America Screw Pumps Market Outlook



7. Europe Screw Pumps Market Outlook



8. South America Screw Pumps Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Screw Pumps Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Albany Engineering Company Ltd

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Colfax Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Gardner Denver , Inc.

, Inc. Hydro Prokav Pumps India Pvt. Ltd

ITT Corporation

Iwaki co Ltd.

KRAL AG

Leistritz Pumpen GmbH

NETZSCH Pumps & Systems

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

PSG Dover

Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH

Roper Pump Company

Roto Pumps Limited

SEIM S.R.L.

SPX Corporation

Seepex GmbH

Settima Meccanica S.r.l

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cvfdfl/global_screw







