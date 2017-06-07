Global $6.98 Billion Screw Pumps Market, 2026: Growing Usage in Hydraulic Cooling, Lubrication & Fuel Transfer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Screw Pumps Market By Type (Progressive Cavity Pumps, Twin Screw Pumps & Triple Screw Pumps), By End Use Sector (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Power, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.
Global screw pumps market is projected to reach $ 6.98 billion by 2026
Growing demand from various end use industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical and water & wastewater treatment is projected to drive global market for screw pumps in the coming years. Major developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as China, India and Singapore are registering huge demand for screw pumps.
Moreover, upsurge in infrastructural development projects across process industries, improving standard of living, and rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific region are accelerating the need for better sanitation, infrastructure and food delivery systems in developing economies, consequently aiding the global screw pumps market.
Global Screw Pumps Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2026, discusses:
- Global Screw Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Progressive Cavity Pumps, Twin Screw Pumps & Triple Screw Pumps), By End User (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Power, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, & Others), By Region and By Company
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- New Product Launches
- Food Engineering Using Hygienic Twin-Screw Pumps
- Energy Saving using Variable Speed Drive Technologies
- Spindle Screw Pumps - Medical Cooling Applications
- Overcoming Fish Migration Barriers using Fish Screw Pumps
- Launch of Screw Pumps in Full Compliance with API Standards
- Screw Pumps for Bitumen Production
- Growing Usage in Hydraulic Cooling, Lubrication & Fuel Transfer
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Screw Pumps Market Outlook
5. Asia-Pacific Screw Pumps Market Outlook
6. North America Screw Pumps Market Outlook
7. Europe Screw Pumps Market Outlook
8. South America Screw Pumps Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Screw Pumps Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Albany Engineering Company Ltd
- Alfa Laval Corporate AB
- Colfax Corporation
- Flowserve Corporation
- Gardner Denver, Inc.
- Hydro Prokav Pumps India Pvt. Ltd
- ITT Corporation
- Iwaki co Ltd.
- KRAL AG
- Leistritz Pumpen GmbH
- NETZSCH Pumps & Systems
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- PSG Dover
- Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH
- Roper Pump Company
- Roto Pumps Limited
- SEIM S.R.L.
- SPX Corporation
- Seepex GmbH
- Settima Meccanica S.r.l
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cvfdfl/global_screw
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716