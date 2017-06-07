SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Good&Co, the self-discovery platform for professionals looking for meaning in their careers, today revealed its significant 2017 momentum. Having grown more than 300 percent since January 1, Good&Co has generated more app installs in the last 30 days than in the company's history to date.

Samar Birwadker, co-founder and CEO of Good&Co Labs, Inc., said, "Good&Co's rapid user growth is a reflection of the strength of our business model and our extremely talented and gifted people. Our marketing team has done a wonderful job spreading the Good&Co message of quantified culture."

The goal of Good&Co is to empower job seekers by providing them with meaningful, actionable personality insights focused on career happiness. Integral to the company's continued success is the newly public availability of Good&Co's research, which leverages deep psychometric expertise to help companies across a range of vertical markets hire smarter and create better working environments.

Birwadker continued, "We're driven by the mission to solve the global epidemic of workplace unhappiness. Our rapid growth validates the intrinsic value of what we're creating, reflects society's desire for happier, more fulfilling workplace experiences, and reaffirms our position as the world's largest psychometric database."

Most recently, Good&Co expanded its own workforce, naming Wendell Adams as head of Marketing and promoting Michael Kushman to senior product marketing manager and Lisa Chatroop to associate brand director. Additional team members contributing to the company's continued momentum are Ilias Beshimov and Zach Fediay from its Growth team and Jesus Iniesta, Sarah Lapidus, Emily Rogan, Elaina Ransford, and Daniel Spielberger from its Marketing team.

In June 2017, Good&Co's main application, as well as the German app developed in partnership with StepStone GmbH, reached number one in Apple's App Store. The Good&Co app also reached No. 1 in its App Store category and is ranked in the top 1,000 of all apps in the U.S. The app is also available via the web at www.good.co/app. In addition to its popular consumer app, Good&Co recently launched an open API for enterprise hiring tools, foundational to the upcoming release of its highly anticipated enterprise solution.

Lisa Chatroop, Good&Co's associate director of Brand commented, "Millennials and Gen Z turn to mobile apps first for career guidance and 47 percent of our users are in the 18-24 range. Savvy employers seeking to harness this engagement will rely heavily on our soon-to-launch enterprise tools that will help them build happier, more productive workforces."

About Good&Co

Good&Co is a self-discovery platform and network for a new generation of professionals looking for more meaning in their careers. It helps job seekers and employees identify their professional archetype, assess a company's fit, and gives them the tools and resources they need to find true happiness in the workplace. Its PPA (Proprietary Psychometric Algorithm) taps into over 20 years of career psychometrics and psychological analysis. Good&Co was founded in 2012 by CEO Samar Birwadker and CTO Subbu Balakrishnan in partnership with Chief Psychometrician Dr. Kerry Schofield. In January 2013, Good&Co participated in TechStars' prestigious three-month accelerator program and went on to launch in April 2013. The company is based in San Francisco, California with offices in London and Boston.

