TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) announced today that the U.S. Forest Service ("USFS") has issued the Final Record of Decision ("FROD") for Hudbay's Rosemont Project. Receiving the FROD concludes a thorough process involving 17 co-operating agencies at various levels of government, 16 hearings, over 1,000 studies, and 245 days of public comment resulting in more than 36,000 comments. Having received the FROD, Hudbay will now commence the administrative process working with the USFS to complete the Mine Plan of Operations over the next several months. The other key federal permit outstanding is the Section 404 Water Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"This decision brings us another step closer to being able to build a modern mine that will fulfill the requirements of its permits, create jobs and strengthen the local economy," said Patrick Merrin, vice president of Hudbay's Arizona business unit. "The Rosemont team thanks the USFS and all the other co-operating agencies for their hard work and dedication to the public interest over the past 10 years."

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) is an integrated mining company producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and a copper project in Arizona (United States). The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's vision is to become a top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality and growing long-life deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Hudbay also has warrants listed under the symbol "HBM.WT" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "HBM/WS" on the New York Stock Exchange.

