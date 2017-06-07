Global Craft Beer Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Craft Beer Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Growing health consciousness among drinkers has led to demand for craft beer
- Increasing interest from younger demographics
- Incessant popularity of craft beer has paved a path for producers
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Craft Beer Market, By Distribution
- On-trade
- Off-trade
5 Craft Beer Market, By Geography
6 Key Player Activities
7 Leading Companies
- Boston Beer Co.
- Stone Brewing
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
- D.G. Yuengling and Son
- New Belgium Brewing Company
- Stone & Wood Brewing Co.
- Minhas Brewery
- Omer Vander Ghinste
- The Gambrinus Company
- Vagabund
- Bell's Brewery, Inc.
- Lagunitas Brewing Company
- Chimay Beers And Cheeses
- Feral Brewing Co.
- The Craft Beer Co.
- Duvel Moortgat USA
- Deschutes Brewery
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n77s9w/global_craft_beer
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716