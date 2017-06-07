TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX: BSX) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 1, 2017 for the 2017 Annual Meeting of shareholders of Belo Sun (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and approved the Company's rolling stock option plan. 58.3% of all the issued and outstanding shares of Belo Sun were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on June 7, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter Tagliamonte 84.73% 15.27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stan Bharti 82.38% 17.62% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mark Eaton 84.73% 15.27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- William Clarke 97.35% 2.65% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denis Arsenault 97.35% 2.65% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Carol Fries 97.34% 2.66% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bruce Humphrey 98.87% 1.13% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shareholders voted 82.35% in favour of the approval of the Company's stock option plan, with 17.65% of shareholders voting against the plan.

Belo Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their high levels of participation and support.

A short presentation was made at the meeting by President and CEO, Peter Tagliamonte. A copy of this presentation is available on the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.belosun.com.

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project, located in Para State. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol "BSX". For more information about Belo Sun please visit www.belosun.com.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the election of directors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

