MONTREAL, QUEBEC and SARASOTA, FLORIDA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX: ITP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all nine nominees listed in its management information circular dated April 26, 2017 were re-elected as Directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Toronto.

At the Meeting, a ballot was held for the election of Directors. The nine Directors were elected with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes Votes for % Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert M. Beil 45,338,285 99.27 333,324 0.73 George J. Bunze 45,361,335 99.32 310,274 0.68 Frank Di Tomasso 44,094,965 96.55 1,576,644 3.45 Robert J. Foster 45,317,970 99.23 353,639 0.77 James Pantelidis 45,505,070 99.64 166,539 0.36 Jorge N. Quintas 45,527,854 99.69 143,755 0.31 Mary Pat Salomone 45,211,906 98.99 459,703 1.01 Gregory A. C. Yull 45,502,039 99.63 169,570 0.37 Melbourne F. Yull 45,500,624 99.63 170,985 0.37

At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

In addition, shareholders adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company's approach to executive compensation disclosed under "Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors - Compensation Discussion and Analysis" in the Company's management information circular dated April 26, 2017.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 2,200 employees with operations in 17 locations, including 11 manufacturing facilities in North America, one in Europe and one in India.

