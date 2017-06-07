MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- AtmanCo Inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ATW) announced an amendment to its warrant agreement with Groupe Gestion G5 Inc. ('Gestion G5') to modify the initial expected exercise date of the warrants issued on October 5, 2016 ('warrants') from October 5, 2017 to June 2nd, 2017. As a result, Gestion G5 has exercised and paid in full today 5,000,000 warrants into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a total amount of $500,000 which will be used by the Company for its ongoing operations and development.

As a result of the exercise of the warrants, Gestion G5 is the owner of 5,000,000 shares of AtmanCo representing 6.80% of the issued and outstanding shares. Gestion G5 is also the owner of a $2.0 million debenture of AtmanCo convertible until its first anniversary of its issuance date in a maximum of 23,589,411 common shares at a conversion price of $0.085 per share, then until October 5, 2021, in a maximum of 20 million common shares at a conversion price of $0.10 per share. On a partially diluted basis, assuming the conversion of the convertible debenture held by Gestion G5 before October 5, 2017, inclusively, Gestion G5 is the owner of 29.38% of the shares issued and outstanding. On a partially diluted basis, assuming the conversion of the convertible debenture held by Gestion G5 after October 5, 2017, inclusively, Gestion G5 is the owner of 26.72% of the shares issued and outstanding.

Gestion G5 has subscribed to AtmanCo securities for investment purposes. Depending on the conjuncture particularly the market, Gestion G5 might eventually increase or decrease the number of securities held or over which Gestion G5 has controlled or direction, particularly through purchases or sales in the markeR or privately.

Additional information regarding the Company are available and an early warning report with regards to the transaction will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Michel Des Rivieres at (438) 491-1787. The head office of Gestion G5 is located at 2806, Richelieu street, Beloeil (Quebec), J3G 2C9.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo (TSX VENTURE: ATW) is a leader in information technology, owner of several web platforms including Atman, Quebec Rencontres, VoxTel and Bloomed. Atman and its APIs enable companies to optimize their human capital. Quebec Rencontres is a web and mobile social network application catered to building serious and sustainable relationships. VoxTel offers various interactive landline and mobile phone solutions, as well as carrier billing and SMS features. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors, which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.

Contacts:

AtmanCo Inc.

Michel Guay

Founder, president and CEO

514.935.5959 ext. 301

mguay@atmanco.com

www.atmanco.com



Simon Bedard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA

CFO

514.935.5959 ext. 304

sbedard@atmanco.com



