TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Fasken Martineau is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Diversity Lab along with 30 leading US-based law firms, in piloting the Mansfield Rule project. The Mansfield Rule was one of the winning ideas from the 2016 Women in Law Hackathon hosted by Diversity Lab in collaboration with Bloomberg Law and Stanford Law School.

Fasken Martineau's Tracey M. Cohen, Q.C., Partner and leading litigator, represented the Firm and participated in the Hackathon. Ms. Cohen, a member of the Firm's Partnership Board, and high-level partners from 54 leading US-based law firms, brainstormed ways to improve the opportunities for women to advance to senior leadership positions in law firms.

Fasken Martineau embraced the challenge to implement one of the proposed solutions emerging from the hackathon: the Mansfield Rule, roughly designed after the National Football League's revolutionary "Rooney Rule". It aims to ensure that at least 30 per cent of candidates for senior positions in law firms include women and visible minorities. More details are available in the press release issued by Diversity Lab.

"One of the Firm's core values is that we believe that diversity and inclusion leads to better decision-making," said Peter Feldberg, Firm Managing Partner. "We anticipate that the Mansfield Rule could add some discipline and measurement to our leadership selection processes."

About Diversity Lab

Diversity Lab creates and experiments with innovative ways to close gender gaps and boost diversity in law firms and legal departments by leveraging data, behavioral science, and design thinking.

About Fasken Martineau

Fasken Martineau is a leading international business law and litigation firm. With more than 700 lawyers, the firm has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, London and Johannesburg. For additional information, please visit the firm's website at fasken.com.

