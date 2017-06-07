TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN)(FRANKFURT: DRG) today announced that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement with Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg (LBBW) for Bollwerk, a multi-tenant office property located in Stuttgart, Germany, for approximately EUR92.0 million ($139.6 million), representing a going in capitalization rate of 5.3%. The purchase price will be financed through the proceeds from the Trust's recent equity offering and a new EUR55.2 million mortgage for 10 years at a fixed interest rate of approximately 1.7%. The acquisition is expected to close in early July. Together with the recently announced Airport Plaza transaction, the Trust will have fully deployed the proceeds from its March equity offering, acquiring a combined EUR187.9 million in properties at a weighted average cap rate of approximately 6.2%.

Centrally Located Office Complex with Excellent Transportation Access - Bollwerk is fully occupied, with a weighted average lease term of 4.9 years. The office complex is comprised of four multi-storey wings that surround the main courtyard, totalling 306,200 sf of gross leasable area ("GLA") with parking, onsite restaurant and other amenities. The building's lead tenants, comprising 94% of the GLA, are five separate and distinct subsidiaries of LBBW (Germany's largest state-backed Landesbank) that have staggered lease maturities. The property is located in central Stuttgart and benefits from excellent access to public transport with a U-Bahn train station and tram station located directly outside of the building. In addition, Stuttgart's central shopping district and the main railway station are both within walking distance.

Expanded Presence in a Top German Office Market - The acquisition of Bollwerk will increase the Trust's exposure to the Big 7 office markets in Germany. Together with its existing assets, which include Z-Up, Oasis III and Officivm, the Trust will own approximately 773,700 sf of GLA in Stuttgart or approximately 6% of total portfolio GLA. At 3.4%, the vacancy rate in Stuttgart is the lowest amongst all major office markets in Germany and has declined 90 bps year-over-year. The new supply pipeline remains low and prime rents have increased 7.5% in the past year.

"We are pleased to add Bollwerk, a high quality and prominent asset located in the heart of Stuttgart, a market that has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the world," said Jane Gavan, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Global REIT. "With this acquisition, we have increased our presence in not only one of our favourite markets in Germany, but one of the best office markets globally."

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 13.6 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, Austria and Belgium. For more information, please visit www.dream.ca/global.

