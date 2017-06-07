According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial gases market for the glass industryis expected to reach USD 3,784.5 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006422/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial gases market for the glass industry from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Gases Market for the Glass Industry 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Industrial gases are widely used in many applications, such as mining, oil and gas, construction, transportation, fabrication, and others. The use of glass in the automotive industry is increasing due to significant growth in vehicle production, stringent safety regulations, changing consumer preferences, and increasing demand for lightweight glass that increases the fuel efficiency of the vehicles. Therefore, rapid industrialization and growing population with advances in the production technology of industrial gases and efficient distribution system are expected to increase the demand for industrial gases in the glass industry.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts categorize global industrial gases market for the glass industry into the following segments by gas. They are:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Acetylene

Others

The top three gas segments for the global industrial gases market for the glass industry are discussed below:

Oxygen

Oxygen is crucial for the combustion of various materials. The gas is used to enhance the combustion of steel and iron, non-ferrous metals, concrete, and glass. It is also used in metallurgy, water treatment, food production, and in the paper and pulp industry. Oxygen improves the stability of the processes by maintaining furnace pressure and eliminates regenerator changeover cycles; this also enhances the recyclability of glass.

According to Krithika, a lead industrial gases research analyst from Technavio, "It also reduces footprint and controls emissions, thereby helping glass manufacturers to reduce investments and maintenance costs by eliminating regenerators and recuperates. These crucial functions and advantages of oxygen in glass manufacturing are expected to increase the demand for the gas in the industry in the coming years

Nitrogen

Nitrogen is mainly used as a reductive gas to eliminate oxidizing agents to prevent oxidation. The gas is used in various applications such as the production of float glass semiconductors, metal treatment, chemical processes, and in various processes in the oil and gas industry.

"Nitrogen or hydrogen atmosphere is used to avoid the oxidation of tin to minimize the tin counts on the glass in the glass forming process. Nitrogen is mostly used in glass forming, bubbling, and surface treatment. The gas enhances the purity levels and optimizes the cost incurred during the production of float glass. Therefore, the demand for nitrogen is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years," says Krithika.

Hydrogen

Hydrogen gas is mainly used to create a reductive atmosphere or as an energy carrier in fuel cell applications. It is used in various industrial applications such as metal treatment, food hydrogenation, chemical processes, fuel cell cars, and production of float glass and semiconductors. In the glass industry, hydrogen is widely used for ensuring flawless surface finish with sophisticated flame-based and coating technologies for high-end glass products.

Many vendors are offering a range of pre- and post-mixed flame treatment technologies based on oxygen and hydrogen to meet the rising demand from different applications in the glass industry. The growing use of high-end glass products may also trigger the demand for hydrogen gas in the glass industry during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Air Liquide

Air products and Chemicals

Linde Group

Messer Group

Praxair

Browse Related Reports:

Global Acetylene Gas Market 2017-2021

Global Helium Market 2016-2020

Global Neon Gas Market 2015-2019

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like metals and mineralspaints, coatings, and pigments, and specialty chemicals. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006422/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com