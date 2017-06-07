Endo Announces Entry of Significant Case Management Order in Mesh Multidistrict Litigation

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announcedthat on June 7, 2017, the Hon. Joseph R. Goodwin, U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of West Virginia, entered a case management order in MDL 2325, American Medical Systems, Inc. Pelvic Repair System Products Liability Litigation (the "MDL") that includes a provision requiring plaintiffs in newly filed MDL cases to provide expert disclosures on specific causation within one hundred twenty (120) days of filing a claim (the "Order"). Under the Order, a plaintiff's failure to meet the foregoing deadline may be grounds for the entry of judgment against such plaintiff.

"We are very pleased with the entry of the Order by Judge Goodwin and we appreciate the cooperation of the leading MDL plaintiffs' counsel to achieve this result. We believe the entry of the Order constitutes significant progress toward reducing the number of newly filed MDL claims and ultimately resolving the litigation,"said Matthew J. Maletta, Endo's Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. "We look forward to continuing to execute on our legal strategy, and more importantly, to serving our customers and the patients who rely on Endo's products."

