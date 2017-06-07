Award-Winning Online Recording Studio Adding More Than 350 New Schools Each Week

Soundtrap, the online collaborative music and podcast recording studio, is increasingly being embraced by teachers in Australia and New Zealand, with over 500 schools now using the award-winning music education tool. The announcement was made at the EduTech International Congress Expo taking place from June 8-9 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

Although the Soundtrap for Education version of the tool -- used by Kindergarten through Year 12 (ages 7 through 18) -- was just rolled out in 2016, teachers are rapidly adopting it in their classrooms. They are extremely enthusiastic about its effectiveness, and are quickly spreading their success stories. Soundtrap is now being used in 400 Australian schools and 200 schools in New Zealand. Worldwide, the number is growing by 350 schools each week.

Music teacher Brad Fuller, of Northern Beaches Christian School in a Sydney suburb, is among the many instructors who've found the tool to be transformative in the classroom. "Soundtrap is the only collaborative, real-time solution we've found that works for the modern teenager in schools. It's like Google Docs for musicians," he said. Easy to use and compelling for students, Soundtrap works on Chromebook, Windows, Apple and Linux devices, also integrating with multiple learning management tools like Google Classroom, Schoology and others.

Further expanding Soundtrap's adoption by educators is its recent addition of four new languages. By adding Spanish, French, German and Swedish, Soundtrap will reach millions of new users in 57 countries.

Also paving the way for Soundtrap's fast adoption in schools were several recent honors, including being named the best "Arts, Music Creative" solution in connection with the prestigious 2017 EdTech Digest awards program, and being named a finalist in the category of best "International Digital Resource" in the British Education and Training Technology (BETT) awards competition this year.

In further supporting its commitment to the education sector, Soundtrap is a Microsoft Authorized Education Partner, a Google for Education partner and a member of the National Association for Music Education.

Resource Videos

Soundtrap in Education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ViLQD_2RK4

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/97627992@N07/sets/72157654452327362

Pricing: https://www.soundtrap.com/pricing?tab=education

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170607006086/en/

Contacts:

for Soundtrap

Aoife Kimber, +1-650-773-7288

akimber@kimberpr.com