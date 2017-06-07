Middle East & Africa Enhanced Oil Recovery (Thermal, Miscible Gas, Chemical & Others) Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Enhanced Oil Recovery Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Type (Thermal, Miscible Gas, Chemical & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Middle East & Africa enhanced oil recovery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10%, in value terms, during 2017-2022

Enhanced oil recovery came into focus in the Middle East in 2000 when the production of crude oil in the region began to decline due to ageing oilfields, which have been producing for more than 40 years. Crude oil in the Middle East region has high viscosity and low recovery factor of 30%. Industrial growth, slow economic growth/recession, crude oil prices, etc., are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.



Other major factors influencing the growth of Middle East & Africa enhanced oil recovery market are maturing oilfields, upcoming/ongoing EOR projects, year on year change in energy consumption pattern and anticipated change in oil demand until 2022. This presents the need for implementation of tertiary methods that can increase the recovery rate to as high as 75%.



Few of the leading players in the Middle East & Africa enhanced oil recovery market include Schlumberger Limited, BP P.L.C., Saudi Aramco, Petroleum Development Oman, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Linde AG and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.



Middle East & Africa Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses:



Middle East & Africa enhanced oil recovery market Size, Share & Forecast

& enhanced oil recovery market Size, Share & Forecast Segmental Analysis - By Onshore vs. Offshore, by Type (Thermal, Miscible Gas, Chemical and Others) and By Country

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends & Developments



Use of Microorganisms for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Utilization of Solar Energy for Steam Flooding in Maturing Fields

Use of Robotics for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Treatment of Low Saline Water to conduct Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery

Development in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques for Unconventional Resources

Higher Viscosity and Larger Slug Size Polymer Flooding for Heavy Oil Recovery

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Enhanced Oil Recovery Economic Model



5. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook



6. Middle East & Africa Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Competitive Landscape



Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

BP P.L.C.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

Linde AG

Petroleum Development Oman

Saudi Aramco

Schlumberger Limited

