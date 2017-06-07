IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Vince Holding Corp. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Vince Holdings Corp. ("Vince" or the "Company") (NYSE: VNCE). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between December 8, 2016 and April 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Vince shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Vince made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that during the transition from legacy Kellwood systems, the Company experienced issues related to integrating its new enterprise resource planning systems; and thus, Vince's statements about its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Upon release of this information to the public, Vince's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

