Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, 2022 - Use of Self-propelled Robotic Devices in Pipeline Leak Detection - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Application, By Source of Revenue, By Equipment, By Technology Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The Middle East & Africa oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market is projected to reach $ 0.26 billion by 2022

Africa is expected to be a lucrative market in the region, on account of improving economic conditions. In 2014, GDP growth in Africa was 4.5%, which is further forecast to reach 5% in 2017. Moreover, growth in MEA oil & gas pipeline leak detection market can also be attributed to rising rate of crude oil theft across the region. In 2013, 100,000 barrels of crude oil was stolen daily from swamps and shallow waters in Nigeria. Hence, increasing initiatives by respective governments and growing requirement for detecting leaks due to pilferage, oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market in Africa is anticipated to showcase moderate growth through 2022.



Few of the leading players in Middle East & Africa oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market include Honeywell International Inc, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, FMC Technologies, Emerson Process Management, GE Oil & Gas, Cisco Systems Inc., and Cameron International.



Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses:



Market Size & Share Forecast

Regional and Country Market Analysis

Segmental Analysis - By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex), By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External), By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others), By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services), By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Use of Self-propelled Robotic Devices in Pipeline Leak Detection

Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak detection

Installation of Smart Leak Detection System with CCTVs

Growing Environmental Concerns

Formation of Join Industry Projects (JIPs)

Increasing Research & Development Activities

Advancements in Intelligent Pigging Technology

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook



5. Middle East & Africa Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



Cameron International

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Process Management

FMC Technologies

GE Oil & Gas

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp

