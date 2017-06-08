South America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market By Onshore Vs. Offshore, By Application (Buried, Subsea & Refinery/Petrochemical), By Source of Revenue, By Equipment, By Technology Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

South America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Marke is projected to reach $ 0.09 billion by 2022.

Over the last 3 years, oil consumption in South America declined gradually. However, the scenario is expected to change with stabilizing of crude oil prices and hence, companies are now investing in exploring oil & gas reserves. South America is expected to witness highest growth in terms of offshore pipeline over the next five years.

In South America, pipeline addition is being majorly done in Brazil, after Saipem was awarded a number of contracts by Petrobras. Oil & gas pipeline industry in the region is anticipated to witness major investments in natural gas pipeline infrastructure, indicating a clear trend of high natural gas demand as compared to crude oil. More than 80% of the pipelines constructed during 2017-2022 are expected to be natural gas pipelines.



Few of the leading players in South America oil & gas pipeline leak and theft detection market include Honeywell International Inc, Yokogawa Electric Corp, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, FMC Technologies, Emerson Process Management, GE Oil & Gas, Cisco Systems Inc., and Cameron International.



South America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses



Market Size & Share Forecast

Regional and Country Market Analysis

Segmental Analysis - By Location of Application (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, and Refinery/ Petrochemical Complex), By Method of Leak Detection (Internal Vs. External), By Technology (Ultrasonic/Acoustic, Flow Monitoring, Fiber Optic, Vapor Sensing & Others), By Source of Revenue (Hardware, Software & Aftersales Services), By Equipment/Device (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Pressure Sensors/ Transducers, Intelligent Pigging/ Smart Ball Technology, Cable Sensors & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Use of Self-propelled Robotic Devices in Pipeline Leak Detection

Introduction of Smart Wireless Sensor Network for Pipeline Leak detection

Installation of Smart Leak Detection System with CCTVs

Growing Environmental Concerns

Formation of Join Industry Projects (JIPs)

Increasing Research & Development Activities

Advancements in Intelligent Pigging Technology

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook



5. South America Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak and Theft Detection Market Outlook



6. Market Dynamics



7. Market Trends & Developments



8. Competitive Landscape



Cameron International

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Process Management

FMC Technologies

GE Oil & Gas

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp

