North America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Higher Viscosity and Larger Slug Size Polymer Flooding for Heavy Oil Recovery - Research and Markets

North America enhanced oil recovery market is projected to reach $ 4.45 billion by 2022.

Growth in the North America enhanced oil recovery market is expected on account of economic growth, crude oil prices, and year on year change in energy consumption pattern and oil demand until 2022. North America is anticipated to cut down its production rate due to low crude oil prices across the globe. Decline in production from unconventional reserves would shift the focus towards the tertiary method of oil recovery from conventional reserves, thereby aiding North America EOR market.

Few of the leading players in North America enhanced oil recovery market include The Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Inc., Baker Hughes Inc., Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Use of Microorganisms for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Utilization of Solar Energy for Steam Flooding in Maturing Fields

Use of Robotics for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Treatment of Low Saline Water to Conduct Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery

Development in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques for Unconventional Resources

Higher Viscosity and Larger Slug Size Polymer Flooding for Heavy Oil Recovery

