Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Tuesday, June 13. A fireside chat by Brett Biggs, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., will be webcast live through links at www.stock.walmart.com and will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. EDT). An audio replay will be available approximately 1 hour following the conclusion of the event. A transcript will also be available later in the week, and the materials will be archived on the company's website.

About Walmart

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 260 million customers and members visit our 11,723 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce websites in 11 countries. With fiscal year 2017 revenue of $485.9 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

