JERICHO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECEZD) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's EcoNow Septic Oxy-Tabs product will appear on a segment of the long-standing home improvement show Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime Television.¿

Designing Spaces™ is a signature home improvement show celebrating its 12th season on air. In their feature entitled "Green Spaces - How to Maintain Your Septic Tank Safely," the Company's EcoNow "Septic Oxy-Tabs" will be the featured product. The segment is scheduled to air on Lifetime on June 8, 2017 at 7:30 AM ET/PT and will re-air on June 15, 2017 at 7:30 AM ET/PT. Over 95 million homes receive Lifetime Television.

Joel Falitz, Ecosciences CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased that this premier, long-running home improvement show has recognized our innovative product so early in its introduction in the consumer retail market. We view this as a springboard to increased sales and growth."

Dan Cohen, Ecosciences COO, added, "We believe our product was featured for its superior performance and unique Oxy-Tab technology. The Lifetime airings will bring us much welcomed national publicity."

The Company's EcoNow Septic Oxy-Tabs proprietary technology provide oxygen, buffers and billions of beneficial bacteria that breakdown waste, solids, and toilet paper to properly maintain a septic tank. Oxy-Tabs eliminate odors and are non-hazardous, environmentally friendly and biodegradable (www.econowsolutions.com).

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From waste water remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bio-remediation products under the brand EcoNow.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.ecosciences.company, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

On May 19, 2017, the Company's trading symbol was changed to "ECEZD" for a period of 20 business days, after which the Company's trading symbol will revert back to the original symbol of "ECEZ."

