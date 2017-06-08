

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see final Q1 data for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to see an upward revision to growth of 0.6 percent on quarter and 24 percent on year, up from the May 15 preliminary reading that called for a gain of 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.



In the previous three months, GDP expanded 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year.



Japan also will see April figures for current account and May numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1.688 trillion yen, down from 2.907 trillion yen in March. Bank lending is expected to hold steady at 3.0 percent.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to show a score of 48.5, up from 48.1 in April, while the outlook is pegged at 49.3 - up from 48.8.



Australia will release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth A$30.24 billion and exports were at A$33.34 billion for a trade surplus of A$3.11 billion.



China will provide May data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to add 9.0 percent on year after climbing 11.9 percent in April. Exports are called higher by 7.3 percent, down from 8.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at $48.20 billion, up from $38.03 billion a month earlier.



