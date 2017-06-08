Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market 2015-2022 - 2017 Global Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million.

The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as

AKRA Dermojet ( France )

) Crossject SA ( France )

) D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc. ( USA )

) Medical International Technologies, Inc. ( Canada )

) National Medical Products, Inc. ( USA )

) PharmaJet ( USA )

) Zogenix, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview

Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems

Advantages

Disadvantages

Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics

Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market

Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug Injection Systems

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright

Growth Factors

Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies

Advantageous to Different Stakeholders

Applications

Formulation Challenges

Current Development Status

The Road Ahead

Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology

Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector

The Technology

Limitations of Evidence

Pulsed Micro Jets

2. FUTURE APPLICATIONS



Inactivated Polio Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine

Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccine

BCG Vaccine

Yellow Fever Vaccine

E. DTP-Hib-hep B Vaccine

Rabies Vaccine

Insulin Therapy

Others

3. DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS - AN OVERVIEW



Oral Vaccines

Nasal Sprays, Suppositories and Eye and Nose Drops

Inhalers

Select Vaccine Inhalers in Development Stage (2016)

Transdermal

Injected Fine Mist or Powder

Jet Injectors

Iontophoretic Transdermal

Patches

Microneedles

Implants

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

Historical Background

Mechanism

Structure of Skin

Epidermis

Dermis

Hypodermis

Classification of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Based on Working

Based on Load Type

Based on Delivery Site

Mode of Action of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems

Based on Mechanism

Spring

Laser

Energy Propelled System

Lorentz force

Device Mechanism

Gas Propelled/Air Forced

Future Technologies

Shock Waves

Device Mechanism

Based on Load Type

Liquid

Device Mechanism

Powder

Device Mechanism

Projectile/Depot

Based on Delivery Site

Intradermal Injector

Subcutaneous Injector

Intramuscular Injector

Material Used for Production

Designing of Needle-free Injection Systems

The Production Process

Manufacturing the Pieces

Assembling and Labeling

Packaging

Quality Control

Safe Medical Devices

Auto-Injectors and Pen Injector

Benefits for Humans

Greater Patient Acceptance and Compliance

Enhanced Safety

Improved Effectiveness

Swift Injection Time

Advantages of Using Needle-Free Injectors in Animals

Disease Transmission Reduction

Immunology Improvement

Improvement in Beef Quality

Employee Safety

Needle-free Delivery of Liquids and Solids

Select Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Present in Market

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



PharmaJet® Adds Trivalent and Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine to Injector System

Eternity Healthcare's Lenis® Device Bags CE Certification

PharmaJet® Inks Deal With Serum Institute to Launch Needle- free MMR Vaccine

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Acquires BioJect Medical Technologies

PharmaJet® Partners With Vaccibody for HPV Vaccine Development

Zika Virus DNA Vaccine Clinical Trial Being Conducted With PharmaJet Needle-free Device

PharmaJet Inks Partnership Agreement with Distributors for Marketing PharmaJet® Across the US

Antares Pharma Bags FDA Approval for ZOMACTON and ZOMAJet

Portal Instruments Raises US$25 million in Series B Financing

in Series B Financing West Pharmaceutical Services Bags 510(k) Clearance for Needle-stick Guards

Crossject Develops Needle-Free Injection System

The ZENEO Device

FDA Grants Approval for Stratis Needle-Free Injection System

Portal Instruments® Raises US$11 million from Sanofi

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)



The United States (33)

(33) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (13)

(13) - France (3)

(3) - Germany (2)

(2) - The United Kingdom (4)

(4) - Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

