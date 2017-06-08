Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market 2015-2022 - 2017 Global Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million.
The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AKRA Dermojet (France)
- Crossject SA (France)
- D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc. (USA)
- Medical International Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- National Medical Products, Inc. (USA)
- PharmaJet (USA)
- Zogenix, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview
- Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview
- Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics
- Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market
- Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug Injection Systems
- Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics
- Opportunity Indicators
- Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth Opportunities
- Competitive Scenario
- Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright
- Growth Factors
- Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies
- Advantageous to Different Stakeholders
- Applications
- Formulation Challenges
- Current Development Status
- The Road Ahead
- Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology
- Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector
- The Technology
- Limitations of Evidence
- Pulsed Micro Jets
2. FUTURE APPLICATIONS
- Inactivated Polio Vaccine
- Influenza Vaccine
- Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccine
- BCG Vaccine
- Yellow Fever Vaccine
- E. DTP-Hib-hep B Vaccine
- Rabies Vaccine
- Insulin Therapy
- Others
3. DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS - AN OVERVIEW
- Oral Vaccines
- Nasal Sprays, Suppositories and Eye and Nose Drops
- Inhalers
- Select Vaccine Inhalers in Development Stage (2016)
- Transdermal
- Injected Fine Mist or Powder
- Jet Injectors
- Iontophoretic Transdermal
- Patches
- Microneedles
- Implants
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- Historical Background
- Mechanism
- Structure of Skin
- Epidermis
- Dermis
- Hypodermis
- Classification of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
- Based on Working
- Based on Load Type
- Based on Delivery Site
- Mode of Action of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
- Based on Mechanism
- Spring
- Laser
- Energy Propelled System
- Lorentz force
- Device Mechanism
- Gas Propelled/Air Forced
- Future Technologies
- Shock Waves
- Device Mechanism
- Based on Load Type
- Liquid
- Device Mechanism
- Powder
- Device Mechanism
- Projectile/Depot
- Based on Delivery Site
- Intradermal Injector
- Subcutaneous Injector
- Intramuscular Injector
- Material Used for Production
- Designing of Needle-free Injection Systems
- The Production Process
- Manufacturing the Pieces
- Assembling and Labeling
- Packaging
- Quality Control
- Safe Medical Devices
- Auto-Injectors and Pen Injector
- Benefits for Humans
- Greater Patient Acceptance and Compliance
- Enhanced Safety
- Improved Effectiveness
- Swift Injection Time
- Advantages of Using Needle-Free Injectors in Animals
- Disease Transmission Reduction
- Immunology Improvement
- Improvement in Beef Quality
- Employee Safety
- Needle-free Delivery of Liquids and Solids
- Select Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Present in Market
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- PharmaJet® Adds Trivalent and Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine to Injector System
- Eternity Healthcare's Lenis® Device Bags CE Certification
- PharmaJet® Inks Deal With Serum Institute to Launch Needle- free MMR Vaccine
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Acquires BioJect Medical Technologies
- PharmaJet® Partners With Vaccibody for HPV Vaccine Development
- Zika Virus DNA Vaccine Clinical Trial Being Conducted With PharmaJet Needle-free Device
- PharmaJet Inks Partnership Agreement with Distributors for Marketing PharmaJet® Across the US
- Antares Pharma Bags FDA Approval for ZOMACTON and ZOMAJet
- Portal Instruments Raises US$25 million in Series B Financing
- West Pharmaceutical Services Bags 510(k) Clearance for Needle-stick Guards
- Crossject Develops Needle-Free Injection System
- The ZENEO Device
- FDA Grants Approval for Stratis Needle-Free Injection System
- Portal Instruments® Raises US$11 million from Sanofi
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)
- The United States (33)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (13)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (2)
- - The United Kingdom (4)
- - Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
