Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.06.2017 | 01:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Market 2015-2022 - 2017 Global Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems in US$ Million.

The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • AKRA Dermojet (France)
  • Crossject SA (France)
  • D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc. (USA)
  • Medical International Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
  • National Medical Products, Inc. (USA)
  • PharmaJet (USA)
  • Zogenix, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview
  • Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview
  • Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems
  • Advantages
  • Disadvantages
  • Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics
  • Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market
  • Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market
  • Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
  • Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug Injection Systems
  • Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth Opportunities
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright
  • Growth Factors
  • Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies
  • Advantageous to Different Stakeholders
  • Applications
  • Formulation Challenges
  • Current Development Status
  • The Road Ahead
  • Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology
  • Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector
  • The Technology
  • Limitations of Evidence
  • Pulsed Micro Jets

2. FUTURE APPLICATIONS

  • Inactivated Polio Vaccine
  • Influenza Vaccine
  • Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccine
  • BCG Vaccine
  • Yellow Fever Vaccine
  • E. DTP-Hib-hep B Vaccine
  • Rabies Vaccine
  • Insulin Therapy
  • Others

3. DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS - AN OVERVIEW

  • Oral Vaccines
  • Nasal Sprays, Suppositories and Eye and Nose Drops
  • Inhalers
  • Select Vaccine Inhalers in Development Stage (2016)
  • Transdermal
  • Injected Fine Mist or Powder
  • Jet Injectors
  • Iontophoretic Transdermal
  • Patches
  • Microneedles
  • Implants

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Introduction
  • Historical Background
  • Mechanism
  • Structure of Skin
  • Epidermis
  • Dermis
  • Hypodermis
  • Classification of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
  • Based on Working
  • Based on Load Type
  • Based on Delivery Site
  • Mode of Action of Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems
  • Based on Mechanism
  • Spring
  • Laser
  • Energy Propelled System
  • Lorentz force
  • Device Mechanism
  • Gas Propelled/Air Forced
  • Future Technologies
  • Shock Waves
  • Device Mechanism
  • Based on Load Type
  • Liquid
  • Device Mechanism
  • Powder
  • Device Mechanism
  • Projectile/Depot
  • Based on Delivery Site
  • Intradermal Injector
  • Subcutaneous Injector
  • Intramuscular Injector
  • Material Used for Production
  • Designing of Needle-free Injection Systems
  • The Production Process
  • Manufacturing the Pieces
  • Assembling and Labeling
  • Packaging
  • Quality Control
  • Safe Medical Devices
  • Auto-Injectors and Pen Injector
  • Benefits for Humans
  • Greater Patient Acceptance and Compliance
  • Enhanced Safety
  • Improved Effectiveness
  • Swift Injection Time
  • Advantages of Using Needle-Free Injectors in Animals
  • Disease Transmission Reduction
  • Immunology Improvement
  • Improvement in Beef Quality
  • Employee Safety
  • Needle-free Delivery of Liquids and Solids
  • Select Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Present in Market

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • PharmaJet® Adds Trivalent and Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine to Injector System
  • Eternity Healthcare's Lenis® Device Bags CE Certification
  • PharmaJet® Inks Deal With Serum Institute to Launch Needle- free MMR Vaccine
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Acquires BioJect Medical Technologies
  • PharmaJet® Partners With Vaccibody for HPV Vaccine Development
  • Zika Virus DNA Vaccine Clinical Trial Being Conducted With PharmaJet Needle-free Device
  • PharmaJet Inks Partnership Agreement with Distributors for Marketing PharmaJet® Across the US
  • Antares Pharma Bags FDA Approval for ZOMACTON and ZOMAJet
  • Portal Instruments Raises US$25 million in Series B Financing
  • West Pharmaceutical Services Bags 510(k) Clearance for Needle-stick Guards
  • Crossject Develops Needle-Free Injection System
  • The ZENEO Device
  • FDA Grants Approval for Stratis Needle-Free Injection System
  • Portal Instruments® Raises US$11 million from Sanofi

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 67)

  • The United States (33)
  • Canada (5)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (13)
  • - France (3)
  • - Germany (2)
  • - The United Kingdom (4)
  • - Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ghb7rz/needlefree_drug


Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire