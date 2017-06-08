TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Energy Limited (TSX: DEN) ("Dundee Energy") announces that at the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, all of the nominees for election as directors of Dundee Energy referred to in its management information circular for the Meeting were elected by way of show of hands. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely on proxies received by Dundee Energy, the voting results for the election of directors would have been as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Harold P. Gordon 119,259,156 99.67% 400,162 0.33% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samuel W. Ingram 119,363,156 99.75% 296,162 0.25% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- M. Jaffar Khan 119,259,156 99.67% 400,162 0.33% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Garth A.C. MacRae 119,390,256 99.78% 269,062 0.22% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bruce Sherley 119,240,756 99.65% 418,562 0.35% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Dundee Energy Limited is a Canadian-based oil and natural gas company with a mandate to create long-term value for its shareholders through the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, and through other high impact energy projects. Dundee Energy holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in the largest accumulation of producing oil and gas assets in Ontario and, through a preferred share investment, in certain exploration and evaluation programs for oil and natural gas offshore Tunisia. Dundee Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DEN".

Contacts:

Dundee Energy Limited

Bruce Sherley

President & CEO

