Global Biometrics Technology Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2016 - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

The Global Biometrics Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 22.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $62.9 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing adoption of biometrics for security reasons

3.1.2 Increasing demand from government sector

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of biometrics

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Biometrics Technology Market, By Component

4.1 Software

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1.1 Camera

4.2.1.2 Scanners

4.2.1.3 Fingerprint Readers

4.2.1.4 Other Hardware

5 Biometrics Technology Market, By Function Type

5.1 Non-Contact

5.2 Contact

5.3 Other Function Types

6 Biometrics Technology Market, By Application

6.1 Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)

6.2 Non-Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS)

6.3 Voice Recognition

6.4 Iris Recognition

6.5 Hand geometry Recognition

6.6 Vein Recognition

6.7 Face Recognition

6.8 Signature Recognition

6.9 Biometrics Combined With Pin Authentication

6.10 Biometric System Combined With Smart Card Authentication

6.11 Multi-Modal Authentication

6.11.1.1 Two Biometric Factors Authentication

6.11.1.2 Three Biometric Factors Authentication

6.12 Other Applications

6.12.1.1 Gait Recognition

6.12.1.2 Keystroke Recognition

6.12.1.3 DNA Recognition

7 Biometrics Technology Market, By End User

7.1 Travel & Immigration

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Banking & Finance

7.4 Defense & Security

7.5 Government

7.6 IT & Telecommunication

7.7 Consumer Electronics

7.8 Transport/Logistics

7.9 Security

7.9.1.1 Commercial Security

7.9.1.2 Home Security

7.10 Other End Users

8 Biometrics Technology Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 3M Cogent

10.2 Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

10.3 Aware, Inc.

10.4 BIO-key International, Inc.

10.5 Cognitec Systems GmbH

10.6 David-Link

10.7 EyeVerify, Inc.

10.8 FaceFirst, Inc.

10.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.10 Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC

10.11 Iris ID, Inc.

10.12 NEC Corporation

10.13 Precise Biometrics AB

10.14 Safran SA

10.15 Secunet Security Networks AG

10.16 Thales SA

