Research and Markets - Global Nano Copper Powder Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are American Elements, NanoAmor, QuantumSphere, Nanoshel & Hongwu International

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nano Copper Powder Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global Nano copper powder market to grow at a CAGR of 12.08% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Nano Copper Powder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is nano copper for batteries and capacitors. Nano copper is one of the trending materials for electrodes in batteries, capacitors, and supercapacitors. In the battery segment, Li-ion batteries are the breakthrough and are dominating the segment over the past two decades. However, Li-ion batteries are only used in the portable electronics segment, and they have limitation to serve the large-scale energy storage segment.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is significant growth in conductive inks and coatings market. The conductive inks and coatings segment is the major consumer of nano copper. In 2016, the market size for conductive inks and coatings was $2.35 billion and is estimated to reach $3.86 billion by 2021. The growing conductive inks and coatings segment will be a key driver for the increasing consumption of nano copper powder during the coming years. The conductive inks and coatings segment offers a good scope for nano copper, and it could potentially be used in a wide range of products such as RFID, sensors and detectors, displays, photovoltaics, smart cards, touchscreens, EMI and radio frequency interference shielding, OLED displays, and lighting.
Key vendors
- American Elements
- NanoAmor
- QuantumSphere
- Nanoshel
- Hongwu International Group
Other prominent vendors
- EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres
- Grafen
- Inframat
- Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies
- Meliorum Technologies
- Miyou Group
- PlasmaChem
- Reinste Nano Ventures
- SkySpring Nanomaterials
- Strem Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by preparation method
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q798ds/global_nano
