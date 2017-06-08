Research and Markets - Global Nano Copper Powder Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are American Elements, NanoAmor, QuantumSphere, Nanoshel & Hongwu International

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nano Copper Powder Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Nano copper powder market to grow at a CAGR of 12.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Nano Copper Powder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is nano copper for batteries and capacitors. Nano copper is one of the trending materials for electrodes in batteries, capacitors, and supercapacitors. In the battery segment, Li-ion batteries are the breakthrough and are dominating the segment over the past two decades. However, Li-ion batteries are only used in the portable electronics segment, and they have limitation to serve the large-scale energy storage segment.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is significant growth in conductive inks and coatings market. The conductive inks and coatings segment is the major consumer of nano copper. In 2016, the market size for conductive inks and coatings was $2.35 billion and is estimated to reach $3.86 billion by 2021. The growing conductive inks and coatings segment will be a key driver for the increasing consumption of nano copper powder during the coming years. The conductive inks and coatings segment offers a good scope for nano copper, and it could potentially be used in a wide range of products such as RFID, sensors and detectors, displays, photovoltaics, smart cards, touchscreens, EMI and radio frequency interference shielding, OLED displays, and lighting.

Key vendors



American Elements

NanoAmor

QuantumSphere

Nanoshel

Hongwu International Group



Other prominent vendors



EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres

Grafen

Inframat

Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies

Meliorum Technologies

Miyou Group

PlasmaChem

Reinste Nano Ventures

SkySpring Nanomaterials

Strem Chemicals



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by preparation method



PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



