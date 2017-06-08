

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was knocked down to +0.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in Thursday's revised reading.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent after last month's preliminary reading called it at 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP was revised all the way down to 1.0 percent from the preliminary reading of 2.2 percent. Forecasts were calling for an upward revision to 2.4 percent.



In the previous three months, GDP expanded 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year.



