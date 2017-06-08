

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1,951.9 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That exceeded forecasts for a surplus of 1,698.8 billion yen and was down from 2,907.7 billion yen in the previous month.



The trade surplus came in at 553.6 billion yen, topping forecasts for 494.0 billion yen and down from 865.5 billion yen.



Imports were up 14.0 percent on year to 5.625 trillion yen, while exports added 10.0 percent to 6.178 trillion yen.



