

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 513.269 trillion yen.



That topped expectations for an increase of 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 3.3 percent to 446.592 trillion yen. That also beat forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Lending from foreign banks gained 2.9 percent on year to 66.676 trillion yen after rising 2.8 percent in the previous month.



