

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,140-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is wait and see ahead of key political events later today. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. markets were slightly higher, and the Asian bourse figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index soared 38.20 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 3,140.32 after trading between 3,098.95 and 3,140.77. The Shenzhen Composite surged 39.73 points or 2.19 percent to end at 1,850.53.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China jumped 1.15 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.39 percent, Bank of China added 0.82 percent, Gemdale perked 0.91 percent, Vanke was unchanged and PetroChina gained 0.39 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly positive as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday before ending higher - halting a two-day slide.



The Dow rose 37.46 points or 0.2 percent to 21,173.69, while the NASDAQ climbed 22.32 points or 0.4 percent to 6,297.38 and the S&P added 3.81 points or 0.2 percent to 2,433.14.



Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of potentially market-moving events on both sides of the Atlantic later today.



Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee is likely to be in the spotlight. His prepared statement appears to confirm recent reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump.



U.K. voters will also head to the polls today in a closely watched election, while the European Central Bank is scheduled to make its latest monetary policy announcement.



Energy stocks saw substantial weakness amid a steep drop in the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery plunged $2.47 to $45.72 a barrel after an unexpected increase in crude inventories.



Closer to home, China will provide May data for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning.



Imports are expected to add 9.0 percent on year after climbing 11.9 percent in April. Exports are called higher by 7.3 percent, down from 8.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at $48.20 billion, up from $38.03 billion a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX