

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, reduced the minimum acceptance threshold for its voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) from 75 percent to 67.5 percent today.



As a result of the lowering of the minimum acceptance threshold, the acceptance period originally expiring on June 8, 2017 will be extended by two weeks and will now end on June 22, 2017.



STADA Arzneimittel noted that its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will continue to recommend to the shareholders of STADA Arzneimittel AG to accept the offer as it is in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.



STADA stated that Executive Board and Supervisory Board also think that the total compensation of 66.00 euros per STADA share continues to adequately reflect the enterprise value and represents the financially most attractive offer.



