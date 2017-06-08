

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) is in talks with United Airlines and at least four other companies as the U.S. planemaker tries to line up initial customers for its 737 Max 10 jetliner and gain ground on a fast-selling Airbus SE model, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said the roster of potential buyers of the largest-ever 737, which is expected to launch this month, spans the globe. Initial sales prospects include Indonesia's Lion Mentari Airlines PT, the aircraft-leasing arm of China's development bank, Jet Airways India Ltd. and Copa Holdings SA.



The U.S. manufacturer is seeking a groundswell of orders to demonstrate the Max 10's market appeal and strike back at the A321neo, Airbus's largest narrow-body jet, which is capturing trans-continental routes once dominated by Boeing's out-of-production 757. The Max 10 talks aren't final and Airbus could still try to thwart the sales ahead of the Paris Air Show later this month.



