TOKYO, June 8, 2017 - Hitachi Healthcare Americas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have announced today that they have entered into an agreement to collaborate on research for a unique randomized clinical trial comparing the outcomes and side-effects of intensity-modulated proton beam therapy (IMPT) versus intensity-modulated photon therapy (IMRT) for the treatment of oropharyngeal cancer of the head and neck.With photon therapy, x-ray beams go through the cancerous tissue destroying both healthy and cancerous areas along the path of the beam. Unlike photon therapy, proton therapy is able to deposit the highest energy of the beam precisely at the tumor site sparing the surrounding healthy tissue and vital organs. IMPT was first introduced at MD Anderson's Proton Therapy Center in May 2008. Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy is a form of spot scanning proton therapy, where the energies of proton beams directed from various angles are manipulated so even tumors of complex shapes can be precisely irradiated.The randomized clinical trial is expected to involve up to 10 additional centers and will be led by Steven J. Frank, M.D., Professor and Deputy Division Head of Radiation Oncology and Medical Director of the Proton Center at MD Anderson. This type of clinical trial, while common in therapeutics, is rarely conducted in radiation oncology."We are encouraged by this clinical trial and the support we have received," said Frank. "We have treated more than 7,500 patients with 2,000 of these patients being treated with IMPT via this long-term collaboration. We also commemorated our 11th anniversary of treating patients with proton therapy this year. We are confident that by working together, we can gain greater insight on the advantages of proton therapy."Study findings will help Hitachi drive research and development within and beyond proton therapy. As one of the main focal points of Hitachi's Social Innovation Business, the Healthcare Business covers diagnostics, therapy and informatics. Solutions include ultrasound, MRI systems, particle beam oncology therapy systems, as well as services utilizing IT which contributes to society."This has been a partnership of 15 years which has helped drive Hitachi to become the leader in proton therapy system. In the coming years, we look to build on our experiences and discover new opportunities in various markets to further serve society through advanced healthcare innovations," said Masaya Watanabe, Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Hitachi's Healthcare Business Unit.About MD AndersonThe University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution's sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 47 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is ranked No.1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" survey. It has ranked as one of the nation's top two hospitals since the survey began in 1990, and has ranked first for nine of the past 10 years. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).About Hitachi Healthcare Americas CorporationHitachi Healthcare Americas Corporation, located in Twinsburg, Ohio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., offers a broad range of diagnostic imaging equipment including MRI, CT and Ultrasound. Hitachi's MRI, CT and Ultrasound technologies provide speed, comfort and quality for both physicians and patients alike and play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of disease while driving social innovation into healthcare. Visit www.hitachihealthcare.com.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.