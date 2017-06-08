

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Drillisch's (DRHKF.PK) Management Board and the Supervisory Board issued their joint statement on the concurrent voluntary public tender offer by United Internet AG. The Boards emphasized that the planned overall transaction entails considerable potential for value creation for Drillisch shareholders. However, Each Drillisch shareholder must decide on their own whether to accept the offer or not, taking into consideration the circumstances and their personal situation, Drillisch said.



According to the Boards, the anticipated synergies from the overall transaction will amount to up to 250 million euros annually. They result in particular from more efficient use of network capacities available to Drillisch as well as the expansion of the product portfolio through future technologies.



Drillisch said its shareholders, who do not accept the offer and therefore retain their shareholding in Drillisch, should vote in favor of the proposed capital increase by way of contribution in kind in the extraordinary general meeting on June 25, 2017. Provided the resolution is passed, they can thereby participate in these synergies and potential for value creation.



On the other hand, based on a stand-alone fundamental valuation, i.e. without consideration of the growth and synergy potential connected with the completion of the overall transaction, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board consider the price offered by United Internet for the concurrent tender offer to be adequate, Drillisch said.



Given that, on the one hand, an overall transaction is agreed that results in considerable potential for value creation, but, on the other hand, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board regard the offer price, when considered in isolation, to be adequate, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board refrain from issuing a specific recommendation to the Drillisch shareholders.



Each Drillisch shareholder must decide on their own whether to accept the offer or not, taking into consideration the circumstances and their personal situation, Drillisch said.



