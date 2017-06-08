sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,30 Euro		 -0,59
-1,07 %
WKN: 554550 ISIN: DE0005545503 Ticker-Symbol: DRI 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRILLISCH AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,15
54,47
07.06.
54,10
54,35
07.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRILLISCH AG
DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRILLISCH AG54,30-1,07 %
UNITED INTERNET AG48,915-0,51 %