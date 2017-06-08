



TOKYO, June 8, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Pfizer Japan Inc. and Eisai Co., Ltd. have announced that Lyrica OD Tablets 25mg, 75mg, 150mg (OD tablet: orally disintegrating tablet), a new formulation following pain treatment Lyrica Capsules (pregabalin), will be launched on June 8.Lyrica Capsules are co-promoted in Japan by Pfizer and Eisai, with both companies working to provide information on its proper use. Likewise, Lyrica OD Tablets will also be co-promoted by both companies in Japan.Lyrica is indicated for use in patients with neuropathic pain and pain associated with fibromyalgia. Many of these patients are elderly, and there are cases of patients having difficulty swallowing. Lyrica OD Tablets dissolve swiftly inside the mouth, making it an easy form for these patients to take, and are expected to lead to increased convenience when taking medicine.Through Lyrica, Pfizer and Eisai will continue to contribute to improvement of quality of life in patients suffering from neuropathic pain and pain associated with fibromyalgia.