

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared initial gains and is modestly higher on Thursday following the positive cues from Wall Street and on a weaker yen. Nevertheless, investors remain cautious ahead of key political and economic events on Thursday.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 25.44 points or 0.13 percent to 20,010.06, off a high of 20,061.22 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Toshiba is gaining more than 6 percent, Sony is higher by almost 1 percent, Canon is up 0.6 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is down 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is down 0.3 percent as crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is rising more than 6 percent, Toho Zinc is higher by more than 5 percent and TDK Corp is advancing more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Dentsu is losing more than 3 percent, Suzuki Motor is down almost 2 percent and Mitsui Chemicals is lower by more than 1 percent.



In economic news, Japan's gross domestic product was knocked down to +0.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in a revised reading. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent after last month's preliminary reading called it at 0.5 percent.



Japan will also see April figures for current account and May numbers for bank lending as well as the eco watchers survey.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of several potentially market-moving events on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday. Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee is likely to be in the spotlight tomorrow.



The Dow rose 37.46 points or 0.2 percent to 21,173.69, the Nasdaq climbed 22.32 points or 0.4 percent to 6,297.38 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.81 points or 0.2 percent to 2,433.14.



The major European markets all ended in negative territory on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices tumbled Wednesday following the release of a report showing an unexpected weekly increase in U.S. crude oil inventories. WTI crude for July delivery plunged $2.47 or 5 percent to close at $45.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX