

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday with investors remaining cautious ahead of key events later in the day. Weak commodity prices, including the fall in crude oil prices overnight, weighed on resources stocks. Media reports indicating that North Korea has fired land-to-ship missiles also dampened investor sentiment.



Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee is likely to be in the spotlight today. His prepared statement appears to confirm recent reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump.



In addition, U.K. voters will head to the polls today in a closely watched election, while the European Central Bank is scheduled to make its latest monetary policy announcement.



The Australian market is declining day for the fourth straight session, with stocks lower across the board following the overnight plunge in crude oil prices as well as weak commodity prices.



Investors remain cautious ahead of key events later in the day - the UK general elections, the ECB's policy meeting and former FBI director James Comey's congressional testimony.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 26.70 points or 0.47 percent to 5,640.50, off a low of 5,629.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index is lower by 27.00 points or 0.47 percent to 5,680.80.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto is losing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining more than 1 percent as iron ore prices declined overnight.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is losing almost 2 percent after gold prices also dipped.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are losing more than 2 percent each, while Santos is lower by more than 1 percent following the 5 percent plunge in crude oil prices.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.



The Australian Competition Tribunal has extended its deadline to decide on the Tabcorp-Tatts Group merger proposal to September 10 from the prior date of June 13. Shares of Tabcorp are adding 0.4 percent, while Tatts Group shares are rising 0.3 percent.



Cleanaway Waste Management has been awarded a municipal resource recovery and post collection services contract by the Brisbane City Council. The company's shares are in a trading halt.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$555 million in April. That was well shy of forecasts for a surplus of A$2.0 billion following the A$3.107 billion surplus in March.



Imports were down A$171 million or 1.0 percent on month to A$30.035 billion. Exports skidded A$2.784 billion or 8.0 percent to A$30.590 billion.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7550, up from US$0.7547 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market has pared initial gains and is modestly higher on Thursday following the positive cues from Wall Street and on a weaker yen. Nevertheless, investors remain cautious ahead of key political and economic events on Thursday.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 25.44 points or 0.13 percent to 20,010.06, off a high of 20,061.22 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Toshiba is gaining more than 6 percent, Sony is higher by almost 1 percent, Canon is up 0.6 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is down 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is down 0.3 percent as crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is rising more than 6 percent, Toho Zinc is higher by more than 5 percent and TDK Corp is advancing more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Dentsu is losing more than 3 percent, Suzuki Motor is down almost 2 percent and Mitsui Chemicals is lower by more than 1 percent.



In economic news, Japan's gross domestic product was knocked down to +0.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in a revised reading. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent after last month's preliminary reading called it at 0.5 percent.



Japan will also see April figures for current account and May numbers for bank lending as well as the eco watchers survey.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 109 yen-range on Thursday. Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all eking out modest gains, while Shanghai, South Korea and New Zealand are slightly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Wednesday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of several potentially market-moving events on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday. Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee is likely to be in the spotlight tomorrow.



The Dow rose 37.46 points or 0.2 percent to 21,173.69, the Nasdaq climbed 22.32 points or 0.4 percent to 6,297.38 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.81 points or 0.2 percent to 2,433.14.



The major European markets all ended in negative territory on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices tumbled Wednesday following the release of a report showing an unexpected weekly increase in U.S. crude oil inventories. WTI crude for July delivery plunged $2.47 or 5 percent to close at $45.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX